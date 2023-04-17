Prince Harry ‘boggles the mind’ with his ‘cognitive dissonance’

File Footage

Experts fear Prince Harry has begun to boggle the minds of people with their cognitive dissonance.



These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She fears, “The way things are shaping up, if the next two years of Sussex media outings look anything like the last two years’ worth, there may well come a day when His Majesty has no choice but to do his job and to protect the monarchy, therefore no more indulging his toy-throwing son and daughter-in-law.”

In the midst of it all, she explained that while she “could also at this point write a fairly lengthy thesis on the pretty awesome hypocrisy of Harry and Meghan in all of this too but some of us have laundry to do.”

But “What boggles the mind is how in good conscience they can earn millions for bagging the monarchy while still loudly identifying as members of said institution.”

“The cognitive dissonance is enough to warrant us all needing to have a good, long lie down.”