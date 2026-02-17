Prince Harry takes centre stage in David, Brooklyn Beckham feud

Prince Harry once again returned to the headlines in the messy family feud.

It has been said that the Duke of Sussex seemingly set a trend for the children of high-profile families to follow their hearts and build a life based on freedom that is away from day-to-day scrutiny.

The year 2026 saw another family rift after the infamous megxit.

David and Victoria Beckham's firstborn, Brooklyn Beckham, left the world in shock with allegations he made against his parents in a bombshell statement.

It appears that the gossip which was shared by media outlets about Beckham's family problems turned out to be true.

Brooklyn opened up about his mental health issues as he alleged that his parents only cared about their brand Beckham.

He also claimed that his mother, the famous designer, inappropriately danced at his wedding with Nicola Peltz.

Now, speaking of the pattern followed by Harry and Brooklyn, psychic Tracey Woolterton shared, "I sense he’s coming away from the family because they’re too busy and money-oriented. He wants his own freedom."

As per Daily Star, the expert shared that like Prince Harry, Brooklyn also "wants his own world, his own projects, his own life, his own family. He doesn’t want to be caught up in the family brand."

The 26-year-old, who is an aspiring chef, might be planning to open his own little "restaurant or bar," in order to pursue life on his own, said Tracey.