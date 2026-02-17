 
Prince William ignites global action with special message to India

Prince William's Earthshot Prize sets sights on Mumbai, backing India's green trailblazers

Iqra Khalid
February 17, 2026

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize is heading to Mumbai in 2026, shining a global spotlight on the city as a hub for environmental innovation. 

The announcement came on Tuesday during Mumbai’s first ever Climate Action Week, with the prestigious award ceremony scheduled for November.

Prince William also said in his video, "I’m thrilled to announce our next destination. 

This country is a global leader in technology and has produced more Earthshot finalists than any other nation on the planet. We’re heading to India!"

Five environmental pioneers will each take home £1 million to expand their planet-saving projects, as business leaders, investors, and philanthropists from around the world gather in the Indian megacity.

He also highlighted India’s influence in the global environmental movement, noting: “Successful initiatives here can inspire progress everywhere.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the news, calling the prize “the world’s most prestigious environmental award.” 

The 2026 competition will spotlight 15 cutting-edge solutions across five key categories: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate. 

Mumbai’s turn as host marks a milestone in the so-called “Earthshot decade,” aiming to restore the planet by 2030.

