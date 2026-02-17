King Charles holds meeting at Windsor Castle after police take bold action

King Charles met with key figures at Windsor Castle after he received a major update related to the Andrew probe.

A photo alongside the details about the meeting has been shared by a royal family's fan page on social media, showcasing the monarch happily posing with the former Chiefs of Defence Staff.

The caption reads, "The King presents Field Marshals‘ batons to General The Lord Richards of Herstmonceux (left) and General The Lord Houghton of Richmond (right), both former Chiefs of Defence Staff, on their appointment as honorary Field Marshals, during an Audience at Windsor Castle today.

"On appointment, British field marshals are awarded a baton covered in crimson velvet and decorated with gold lions passant regardant. The gold top bears a representation of Saint George and the Dragon."

This update came after it was confirmed that three forces, Thames Valley, Surrey and the Metropolitan Police, teamed up to investigate Andrew's ties with Epstein.

The police are thoroughly investigating after it was unveiled in Epstein files that the former Duke of York sent sensitive documents to the paedophile in 2020 when he was the UK trade envoy.