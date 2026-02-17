King Charles public address on cards as 'do more' calls grow

King Charles, the leader of the royal family, has been facing a challenging situation as calls for him to 'do more' have been increasing daily, posing a threat to the monarchy.

At the age of 73, Charles ascended the throne after the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He was the oldest person to ascend to the British throne in its history.

But, sadly, he faced challenges one after another. From serious health scares to terrible family tensions, the King seen it all.

In 2024, Buckingham Palace revealed his cancer diagnosis, a major setback for Charles, who had waited his whole life for the position of monarchy.

Despite being a peacemaker and holding diplomatic skills, the King still could not settle the feud the royals have with Prince Harry.

Then his 'disgrace' brother Andrew added to his never-ending problems.

Since shocking revelations in the Epstein files about the former Duke of York's shameful acts, Charles has been stripped of almost every royal perk.

From issuing stern statements to practically giving punishment to Andrew, the King showed the world that he stood with the victims.

However, according to royal expert Emily Andrews, that is not sufficient.

The King, with a 'public address' might calm down those who are chanting anti-monarchy slogans and "reiterate how seriously he takes all of this," believes the royal commentator.