Queen Camilla reveals her sister's connection to Princess Diana

Queen Camilla got a cultural fix on Tuesday during a busy day in Bath, exploring the city’s arts and literary scene with curiosity and charm.

At the Holburne Museum, the Queen wandered through the exhibits with evident fascination, taking in each piece as curator Rosemary Harden guided her through the collection.

Her visit included the Zandra Rhodes: A Life in Print exhibition that brings a selection of screen-printed garments from the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Camilla revealed a personal connection, “My sister Annabel Elliot had a wedding dress made by Rhodes,” she shared, nodding to the designer who also famously dressed the late Princess Diana.

The royal then made her way to Bath’s Theatre Royal, meeting staff and volunteers while checking out a new community studio.

She also unveiled a toy theatre, part of the theatre’s ongoing plans to create an engaging space for local families.

Queen Camilla spotlights Zandra Rhodes legacy

The Queen then rounded off her cultural tour with a stop at @PersephoneBooks, the independent publisher and bookshop founded in 1999, which specialises in reprinting forgotten gems mostly fiction and non-fiction by women writers.

There, she chatted with Francesca and Nicola Beauman, taking in the literary treasures that make the shop a Bath institution.