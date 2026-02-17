Andrew's worst nightmare begins as Police drop surprising update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's world turned upside down as police issued a major update related to a sensitive case.

For the unversed, it has been revealed in the Epstein files that the former Duke of York sent official documents to the convicted sex offender in 2020 when he was the UK trade envoy.

Soon after the revelations, King Charles expressed his deep concerns and let the police know that the royals would assist in Andrew's probe.

Now, Express reported that three forces, Thames Valley, Surrey and the Metropolitan Police, teamed up to investigate Andrew's connections with Epstein.

The newly formed team will be looking at the alleged sex trafficking complaint against Andrew.

The unredacted version of the Epstein files will also be obtained by the forces from the US Department of Justice (DoJ) in order to keep the investigation fair.

According to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) spokesperson, "A national co-ordination group has been set up to support a small number of forces assessing allegations that have emerged following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files.

"We continue to work collaboratively to assess the details being made public to allow us to understand any potential impact arising from the millions of documents that have been published.

"We continue to support our partners and contribute in any way we can to help secure justice for victims and survivors, and urge anyone who needs support to visit www.whenyouareready.co.uk."

Notably, Thames Valley Police has assured the public that they are making progress regarding the decision on whether to open a criminal investigation.