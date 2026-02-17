 
King Charles celebrates historic win amid Andrew's police probe

Prince Edward delivers delightful news to King Charles as royal face difficult situation

A. Akmal
February 17, 2026

King Charles is marking a big celebration for Britain while firmly shoving the furore surrounding Andrew in the background.

The monarch had been relying on close-knit and trusted circle of royal family members, who have shown their loyalty to the monarchy during this tough time. Prince Edward, the much-respected brother of the king, delivered some happy news as a reprieve for the royal family.

Buckingham Palace shared a message on behalf of the King congratulating Team GB for a historic win at the Winter Olympics.

“Great Britain’s first-ever gold on the snow! Congratulations to Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale,” the statement read.

They noted that the Duke of Edinburgh had been Milan for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Edward, “as Patron of @gbsnowsport, watched events and met athletes at the Games — celebrating @teamgb’s success in the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross”.

