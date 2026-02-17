Prince Harry sends message to Britons after Andrew casts negative shadow

Prince Harry sent a heart-touching message back home in times of crisis.

The Duke of Sussex stepped out in Los Angeles to enjoy a game night alongside his better half, Meghan Markle, on Sunday evening.

Harry and Meghan sat in the front row at the NBA All-Star game with Hollywood Queen Latifah.

The power couple, who were beaming throughout the game, looked stylish and chic in their ensembles.

However, a specific detail in Harry's attire grabbed the attention of fans.

King Charles' son wore a cap from a clothing brand that supports the charity for bereaved military children, Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

A fan wrote on X, "Is that a Union Jack flag?"

"Harry wanted everyone to remember that he is British," another well-wisher of the Sussexes penned.

It is unclear whether Prince Harry's subtle nod to his British roots during the Andrew crisis is intentional.

But, fans believe it is his way of extending support to Britons after the former Duke of York's shameful Epstein scandal cast a negative shadow around the royal family.