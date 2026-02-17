Sarh Ferguson's latest setback leaves her with nothing

Andrew-Fergie's scandals and controversies have rocked the Palace, altering the dynamics of the institution with the ex-couple's connections to Jefferey Epstien.

It is true that being named in the Epstein files does not imply crimnality, but some evidences against some figures can not fully be ignored.

Ferguson and Andrew's past actions have also left an indelible mark on their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, ushering in a new era of introspection and change within the monarchy.

As per new reports, her admission about her emails to the convicted financier has financially damged her.

Documents lodged with Companies House reveal that six businesses connected to the former duchess are in the process of being wound up.

Ferguson serves as director for all six firms, which face removal from the official register within 10 days unless a legal objection is raised, according to reports.

The nature of these companies' operations remains largely unclear. None of the businesses appears to have been particularly active commercially, with most classified as dormant entities showing minimal recent trading activity.

The company closures come amid damaging allegations contained within the Epstein files, which appear to have exposed the extent of Ferguson's financial pressures.

Company listings show that five of the businesses contain an "application to strike the company off the register", meaning they will cease trading and no longer exist.

Ferguson remains the sole director for each of the firms being closed. The disgraced former duchess continues to hold active directorships at three other companies registered with Companies House.

On the other hand, seven charities have already dropped fergie as a patron or ambassador.

Julia's House, a children's hospice, was the first to remove Sarah Ferguson, saying it was "inappropriate" for her to continue in the role.

The Teenage Cancer Trust, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Children's Literacy Charity, National Foundation for Retired Service Animals and Prevent Breast Cancer also announced they had dropped the duchess as patron.

The British Heart Foundation said she would no longer be its ambassador.

The question remains unanswered: how Fergie will cope with the financial crisis, with rumours suggesting she might write a tell-all memoir to stay relevant.