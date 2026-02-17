 
Queen Camilla set to shine in Bath as she embarks on solo spotlight

February 17, 2026

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla is set to steal the spotlight in Bath, where she opened a £50m cancer treatment facility in 2024.

On Tuesday, February 17, the 78-year-old Queen, Patron of Theatre Royal Bath, will watch part of the technical rehearsal for the community production of David Copperfield.

She will also meet some of the 100 participants from the region who are involved in the production.

The royal is also set to visit the space within the theatre that will be transformed into a new community studio, Venue 4, to give local people access to performing arts at low and no cost.

Theatre Royal Bath, built in 1805, is a registered charity which provides a programme of high-quality entertainment throughout the year and delivers arts education and participation.

During his historic trip to Bath after King Charles' announcment about his cancer diagnosis in 2024, she delivered an emotional speech, reveailing "the King is doing very well" with his cancer treatment.

The Queen unveiled a plaque and met patients at the Dyson Cancer Centre at the Royal United Hospital.

In a speech she said: “It’s got a very welcoming atmosphere, and you can see that it actually raises people’s spirits in very difficult times.”

On Friday, Camilla hosted a engagement at her royal residence, Clarence House, inviting a “very special visitor” to show off their “royal etiquette and public access training”.

She spent time with Freddy, a Medical Detection Dog in-training, whom she had named in 2024. Camilla had been Patron of the charity for the past 10 years.

