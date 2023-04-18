Hugh Jackman is 'becoming ‘Wolverine’ again' for ‘Deadpool 3’

 
Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Hugh Jackman is all set to reprise his iconic Wolverine role in the upcoming MCU sequel Deadpool 3.

The Logan actor, 54, turned to his Instagram and gave fans an exclusive look at his latest workout routine while preparing for Deadpool 3.

Jackman, whose triumphant return was announced last year, hit the gym on Monday and shared a video of his tough preparatory exercise routine.

In the shared clip, the X-Men star was seen running on a treadmill while a personal trainer cheered him on.

Jackman captioned the post, “Welcome to a new installment of becoming Wolverine again.”

Fans also took to the comments section to express their excitement. “You're Wolverine. That's it. There is no "becoming again",” one fan wrote.

Jackman’s Reminiscence co-star Daniel Wu wrote 'let's go'.

Back in March, Jackman shared another workout video. He showed-off all the planking that goes into building a superhero physique.

“If you’re looking for me. I’m #becomingwolverineagain,” Jackman said in a caption alongside the footage.

Jackman will reprise the fan-favorite role for Ryan Reynold's Deadpool 3, for the first time since 2017's Logan.

Deadpool 3 will likely hit theatres in November 2024.

