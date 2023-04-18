Joshua Jackson confesses he felt ‘imposter syndrome’ over Dawson Creek’s salary

 
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Joshua Jackson has recently revealed that he felt “imposter syndrome” over his Dawson’s Creek salary.

In a new interview with The Times, Joshua said, “I wouldn't want to go back to my twenties again, that amount of angst.”

“I would make more money doing four episodes of Dawson's Creek than most of my friends' parents made in a year,” explained the 44-year-old.

Joshua noted, “That was the centre of my imposter syndrome.”

“You're trying to set me up to be a role model to kids, and I definitely am not, and you're paying me all this money that I don't deserve,” he confessed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Joshua also disclosed that he’s still in contact with the cast from the Dawson’s Creek show and they all even have a WhatsApp group.

“It doesn't get a lot of use but every once in a while, someone will crop up,” he remarked.

Joshua commented, “[In January] we passed the 25th anniversary [of the show] so there was a flurry of texts. It really centres around, ‘Oh my God, I can't believe that we all went through that thing together.’ It's obviously such a formative point in all our lives.”

Joshua also shared the secret to the success of the series, adding, “It didn't talk to young people like they're stupid. Those characters and what they were going through felt real. We were trying to tell stories about those moments in your life and we were close enough to it in our own ages that we deeply remembered what that angst was.”

