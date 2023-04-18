 
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
'Ghosted' features Marvel stars cameos: Chris Evans

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Chris Evans is making fans excited by revealing his forthcoming film Ghosted would include Marvel Cinematic Universe stars cameos.

Speaking on Good Morning America, the Marvel star teased the action rom-com boasted some recognisable faces from the superhero franchise.

"There are some cameos, that's right. Can we give that away? I guess we can," he continued. We had some old Marvel buddies back [but] I hate asking people to do cameos – it's the worst."

"If it fits into their schedules I suppose [they'll do it], but these guys rose to the challenge, and they were there for me – it was great," he said.

However, Evans also clarified reprising his Captain America role.

"As much as I would love to [play the character again] – it was such a special time in my life – I'm very precious with the character," he said. "I'm so protective of it. To come back, it would have to be for the right reasons and at the right time."

He continued, "It feels a little too soon. Anthony Mackie is Captain America right now – there's other stories to tell. We ended on such a good note, so for now, I would be worried about tarnishing it," he added.

