 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

J-Hope from BTS shows off his buzzcut for military enlistment

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

J-Hope officially enlisted on April 18th, true to the reports which had been revealed prior
J-Hope officially enlisted on April 18th, true to the reports which had been revealed prior

K-pop group BTS’ J-Hope showed off his new buzzcut which is required for his mandatory military service. The singer and rapper took to Instagram to reveal his new look along with a handwritten note.

He reassured his fans with a brief comment, writing: “I will return healthy and well!!” He also shared several pictures of him saluting the camera on Weverse with the simple caption, “I love you ARMY.”

His bandmate Jimin clicked a solo selfie with him as well along with a photo of the whole group together to see J-Hope off. Even Jin took a moment away from his active service to send the younger member away.

J-Hope officially enlisted on April 18th, true to the reports which had been revealed prior that cited sources from the military. However, his agency BigHit Entertainment responded saying that they were not in a position to reveal the date and location of his enlistment. 

More From Entertainment:

Relations between Prince William, Prince Harry at an 'all-time low' ahead of coronation

Relations between Prince William, Prince Harry at an 'all-time low' ahead of coronation

Girls Generations’ Taeyeon reveals the type of senior idol she’d like to be

Girls Generations’ Taeyeon reveals the type of senior idol she’d like to be
Henry Winkler reflects on career longevity in Hollywood

Henry Winkler reflects on career longevity in Hollywood
'The Boogeyman' re-edited for being 'too scary'

'The Boogeyman' re-edited for being 'too scary'
BTS’ Jungkook donates one billion won to children’s hospital

BTS’ Jungkook donates one billion won to children’s hospital
Jennifer Lopez oozes glamor as she promotes her Netflix film ‘The Mother’

Jennifer Lopez oozes glamor as she promotes her Netflix film ‘The Mother’
Parker Posey from ‘Scream 3’ claims she’d like to return to the franchise

Parker Posey from ‘Scream 3’ claims she’d like to return to the franchise
Joshua Jackson confesses he felt ‘imposter syndrome’ over Dawson Creek’s salary

Joshua Jackson confesses he felt ‘imposter syndrome’ over Dawson Creek’s salary
David Choe files copyright takedown for podcast showing his rape jokes

David Choe files copyright takedown for podcast showing his rape jokes
Henry Winkler shares his thoughts on career longevity in the industry

Henry Winkler shares his thoughts on career longevity in the industry
Victoria Beckham celebrates birthday in Miami, drops exciting new glimpses

Victoria Beckham celebrates birthday in Miami, drops exciting new glimpses
Doja Cat unveils tracklist for new album

Doja Cat unveils tracklist for new album