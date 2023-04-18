J-Hope from BTS shows off his buzzcut for military enlistment

J-Hope officially enlisted on April 18th, true to the reports which had been revealed prior

K-pop group BTS’ J-Hope showed off his new buzzcut which is required for his mandatory military service. The singer and rapper took to Instagram to reveal his new look along with a handwritten note.

He reassured his fans with a brief comment, writing: “I will return healthy and well!!” He also shared several pictures of him saluting the camera on Weverse with the simple caption, “I love you ARMY.”

His bandmate Jimin clicked a solo selfie with him as well along with a photo of the whole group together to see J-Hope off. Even Jin took a moment away from his active service to send the younger member away.

J-Hope officially enlisted on April 18th, true to the reports which had been revealed prior that cited sources from the military. However, his agency BigHit Entertainment responded saying that they were not in a position to reveal the date and location of his enlistment.