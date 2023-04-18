 
ASAP Rocky gives fans rare look at his and Rihanna’s son in Paris

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s son sent the internet into emotional meltdown as fans caught a new glimpse at the 11-month-old baby boy with his dad in Paris.

The rapper, 34, spent quality time with his son as the father-son duo stepped out on a balcony at the Bulgari Hotel in Paris on Sunday.

RiRi and Rocky’s son, whose name still has yet to be revealed, was dressed in a green outfit with camouflage socks, while the rapper donned all black outfit.

The adorable sighting came amid Rihanna’s visit to the French capital.

The Diamond singer, 35, gave birth to her first baby in May 2022. She is currently expecting her second baby as Riri announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

Rihanna has not revealed if she’s expecting a baby boy or a baby girl.

On Easter, the Umbrella singer shared adorable photos of her baby boy rocking white bunny ears, and chewing on Easter eggs. 

