Wednesday Apr 19 2023
King Charles to ignore Prince Archie’s birthday over Coronation lunch

Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

King Charles will reportedly skip acknowledging Prince Harry’s son, Prince Archie’s, birthday, despite earlier deciding to toast him at a Coronation lunch on May 6.

While Prince Harry will attend his father’s crowning ceremony, wife Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will stay back in the US and celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday; the Duke of Sussex is expected to touch down for the ceremony and fly off to the US soon after.

Earlier, it was reported that King Charles had decided to toast his grandson at a post-Coronation lunch, but now insiders suggest that the plan has been scrapped as neither Prince Harry or Meghan will be present at the lunch.

Talking to The Mail on Sunday, an insider revealed: “The King considered a toast to Archie. But with no member of the Sussex family now due at the lunch, it is highly unlikely he would do in their absence.”

This comes amid reports that Archie and Lilibet were not invited to the Coronation ceremony in the first place, with the official invitation only extended to Harry and Meghan. 

