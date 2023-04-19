 
Prince Harry set to face ‘nightmare’ at Coronation without Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, that Prince Harry will be attending the Coronation of King Charles.

However, his wife, Meghan Markle, would be staying back at their Montecito, California home, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since Harry will be solo at the historic royal event, the coronation could pose potential obstacles for the former royal.

“I think it’s going to be a bit of a nightmare for him,” royal expert Tessa Dunlop exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 18, while promoting her book Elizabeth & Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy.

Dunlop pointed out the Duke of Sussex seemed stressed during his last public reunion with the royal family.

“I was watching the body language when he came out of St. George’s Chapel when [Queen Elizabeth II] had finally been laid to rest [in September 2022] on the last day of the funeral itself. He was helping Meghan into the car and he just wasn’t a man who was comfortable in his skin,” she continued. “And this time he’s coming over without the support of Megan.”

With Meghan out of the picture, Dunlop predicted the Duke will notably be affected by his wife’s absence. However, she further claimed that the royals were concerned about providing security for Meghan before news broke that she wouldn’t be attending the coronation.

“An insider tells me that they were a bit concerned about her security and the response [from the public]. They can’t control [what] the public would’ve given her — which would paint Britain in a very bad light too,” she told Us Weekly about how potential protection would have “cost a fortune.”

