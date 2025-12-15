Royal family issues emotional statement after hearing tragic news

The royal family released an emotional statement after precious lives were lost in a tragic incident.

The King and Queen of Denmark, Mary and Frederik, shared a personal message to condemn the Bondi Beach shooting.

The royal couple wrote, "We and the people of Denmark are profoundly saddened by the tragic news of the terror attack at Bondi Beach."

The King and Queen extended their "deepest and most heartfelt condolences" to the affected individuals and community in Australia.

The British royal family also joined world leaders and renowned figures to send prayers to Australia.

Their message follows King Charles and Queen Camilla, sharing their own message of support.

King Charles said that he and his wife, Queen Camilla, are "appalled and saddened" by the attack on innocent people at Bondi Beach.

They wrote, "Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected so dreadfully, including the police officers who were injured while protecting members of their community.

"We commend the police, emergency services and members of the public whose heroic actions no doubt prevented even greater horror and tragedy."