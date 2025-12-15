Princess Kate gets help from Kate Winslet to promote upcoming TV special

Kate Winslet attended the Royal Foundation event as a reader

Princess Kate is gearing up to unveil her annual Christmas Carol on TV, and who better to help promote it than Kate Winslet.

The Oscar-winning actress was one of the star-studded lineups of readers and performers at the Princess of Wales’ annual Christmas Carol concert held at London’s Westminster Abbey earlier this month. As always, the full concert will be aired on ITV on December 24 so that people at home can also join in on the royal holiday cheer.

To promote the upcoming television special, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram page shared a clip of the Titanic star’s reading.

“Id like to use the words of Henry Drummond from his book, The Greatest Thing in the World,” Winslet, 50, begins before quoting, “You will find as you look back upon your life that the moments when you have truly lived are the moment you have done things in the spirit of love.”

The accompanying caption read, “Kate Winslet shares a heartfelt Christmas message from Henry Drummond’s novel, The Greatest Thing in the World, at the Princess of Wales’ ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service, supported by The Royal Foundation.”

In addition to Winslet, actor Chiwetel Ejifor also lent his talents as a reader. The performers included Kate Melua, Dan Smith, Griff, and Fisherman’s Friends.

The future queen was spotted greeting and thanking all the readers, performers and guests as they poured into the venue on December 5.

After fulfilling her initial duties as hostess and organiser, Kate then went out to welcome her family as they arrived, including her husband Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.