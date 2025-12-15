King Charles receives offer from Cliff Richard after prostate cancer reveal

The monarch, 77, recently revealed his cancer treatments have been 'reduced'

King Charles has gained a powerful ally in his fight for cancer awareness.

Singer Cliff Richard shared an important message to the King after revealing his own prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. In an interview with Dermot Murnaghan via GB News, the British singer, 85, said he wants to help push cancer screening awareness alongside the monarch, 77.

Richard shared his cancer has “gone at the moment” following treatment, a milestone that prompted him to speak more openly. Having long supported charitable causes, Richard said he would welcome the chance to join forces with His Majesty.

“I’ve been involved with many charities over the years and if the King is happy to front it for us, I’m sure loads of people — I certainly would — join him,” he said.

He then made a direct appeal. “If the King is listening, I think most of us would say, ‘yeah – we’re available.'”

Richard’s comments come just days after Charles shared an update on his own cancer journey. As part of Stand Up to Cancer 2025, the King said he is “leading a full and active life” while continuing treatment and stressed the power of early diagnosis.

“I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming,” he said. “Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys.”

Charles warned that millions are missing routine screenings and called those gaps lost chances to save lives. “Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives,” Charles said.

The monarch later shared positive news, adding, “thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders’, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.”

Charles was diagnosed in 2024 after doctors identified cancer during a hospital procedure for an enlarged prostate. While the specific type has not been confirmed, he has continued weekly treatment sessions while maintaining a busy schedule of royal duties, including five state visits in 2025.