King Charles delivers good news to Prince Harry: 'reset button'

Prince Harry received a pleasant gift even before Christmas, as his father, King Charles, is set to open palace doors for him.

The father-son duo met at Clarence House in September, which was their first face-to-face meeting after February 2024.

Several royal experts called this move a very first major step towards reconciliation.

Now, speaking with Fox News, royal commentator Amanda Matta shared that the monarch must have been thinking of a "reset button" to include his estranged son back in the family, especially amid his battle with cancer.

King Charles is allegedly holding out for a reconciliation with his son Prince Harry—especially amid speculation that this Christmas could be his last.

She said, "Charles has always felt he’s left the door open emotionally. But the reality is that tensions with Prince William remain unresolved."

For the unversed, the monarch always prioritises family time, especially during the festive season. Every year, he looks forward to celebrating Christmas with his loved ones at Sandringham estate.

Amanda said, "...the idea that he wants this Christmas to be ‘extra special’ makes sense — not because it’s necessarily his last, but because he’s acutely aware of time and legacy."

The royal expert said that the Christmas reunion is often seen as a "reset button" in the royal family.

"After such a turbulent year — with family rifts, Andrew’s removal of titles, and his own ongoing treatment, now dragging into its third year — understandably, he’d want to make this Christmas feel meaningful," she added.

However, Rob Shuter said that Harry and Meghan "plan" to call King Charles to extend wishes on a special occasion, hinting that no invitation until now extended from the monarch to the Sussexes.