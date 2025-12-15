Prince William key mission inspires special royal figure: 'great honour'

Prince William's meaningful project became a source of inspiration for a member of the royal family as she opened up about a concerning issue in the UK.

The Prince of Wales has been putting in efforts for years to end homelessness in his homeland with his initiative, Homewards.

William has been aiming to make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated."

Similarly, Lady Frederick Windsor, who is married to Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's son, Lord Frederick Windsor, came forward to support a similar cause.

The British actress is the Big Issue ambassador, an initiative which also works for the benefit of homeless people.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, she said, "Both my girls feel enraged that we live in a society where homelessness is accepted. How the hell is it OK to walk past someone sleeping in the street?"

The royal figure added, "No one should have to endure that pain and indignity – and the Big Issue is a family and a community for people who've fallen on seriously hard times."

Sophie Winkleman recalled when the charity’s co-founder, Lord John Bird, asked her to join the Big Issue team as an ambassador in 2020.

"When he wrote back and suggested we meet, I was truly starstruck – he's a heroic man. We got on instantly, and he asked me to be an ambassador soon after that. It's one of the great honours of my life," she shared.