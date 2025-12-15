King Charles rejects royal aides' suggestion to set great example

King Charles made a meaningful decision in order to raise awareness despite being in a crucial stage of his life.

In the early phase of 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch diagnosed with cancer, leaving the well-wishers of the monarchy in shock.

Since that announcement, the King has been undergoing treatment for his undisclosed form of cancer.

When the time came to visit the private London Clinic, royal aides advised King Charles to avoid any kind of public sighting, which was rejected by the monarch.

According to The Times, "When his treatment began at the private London Clinic, he insisted he be driven to and from hospital in the state Bentley for the first few weeks, its unusually large windows ensuring he was visible to the public as he left Clarence House or Buckingham Palace."

An insider shared that the close people in his circle "had suggested a more discreet option — a "low-key" BMW official car or a vehicle with blacked-out windows from the royal fleet..."

However, Prince William and Prince Harry's father "was adamant that even if he looked under par some days, he would not hide away from public view."

On December 12, King Charles appeared in a video message to share "good news" with people that his "schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year" due to early diagnosis and help from his medical team.