Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘hijacking’ the legacy of Princess Diana

Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Prince Harry has often compared his wife Meghan Markle to his late mother, Princess Diana, whether it was in their Netflix docuseries or his explosive memoir, Spare.

However, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield accused the couple of “hiding behind” Diana’s her legacy, going so far as to calling it a ‘hijacking’.

In her appearance at TalkTV, Schofield said, “I side with William and here in the states, Harry and Meghan have almost hijacked the legacy of Princess Diana and it has become something that they hide behind.”

She continued, “I’ve noticed Prince William talking a lot more about Diana leading up to the Coronation which surprised me because you think that might be something they would try to avoid on such a historic day for the King.”

Schofield went on to argue that William’s move may have been to state that Diana was his mother to.

“I almost wonder if it’s William trying to say, ‘hey, she’s my mother too.’ I think there is a deep betrayal felt here and I understand and kind of agree with William; I would distance myself for as long as it took to trust my brother again.”

In their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Harry said, “So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion, the same empathy, the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

He then added, “I accept that there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done [breaking away from the Royal Family] and how I’ve done it, but I knew I had to do everything I could to protect my family, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

