 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Duchess Sophie continues royal duties as she spends time with autistic students

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Duchess Sophie continues royal duties as she spends time with autistic students
Duchess Sophie continues royal duties as she spends time with autistic students

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, continued her royal duties Wednesday as she visited the Surrey Cullum Centre for autistic students.

Sophie is Patron of the National Autistic Society which runs the centre.

The innovative Centre supports autistic pupils to attend a mainstream school close to home, while receiving the tailored support they need.

During the visit, she spent time chatting to staff and students, and visited their classes including art, cooking and speech and language games.

The Duchess has been the charity’s Royal Patron since 2003.

The National Autistic Society’s six Cullum Centres support autistic students to get the support they need to thrive in mainstream school settings.

With support from the Cullum Family Trust, the centres provide specialist support that ensures pupils can maximise their potential and are prepared for their futures.

More From Royals:

Prince Andrew to be shown more respect at coronation than Prince Harry?

Prince Andrew to be shown more respect at coronation than Prince Harry?
Prince Harry persuades Meghan Markle to end feud with royal family?

Prince Harry persuades Meghan Markle to end feud with royal family?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘just too far gone’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘just too far gone’
Prince Harry’s in store for a ‘nightmare’ in the UK video

Prince Harry’s in store for a ‘nightmare’ in the UK
King Charles proving what ‘togetherness could’ve accomplished’ video

King Charles proving what ‘togetherness could’ve accomplished’
Prince Harry makes first public statement following coronation attendance confirmation video

Prince Harry makes first public statement following coronation attendance confirmation
Prince Edward reviews plans for King Charles coronation at Westminster Abbey

Prince Edward reviews plans for King Charles coronation at Westminster Abbey
Palace insider reveals why Prince William is ‘difficult’ to work with

Palace insider reveals why Prince William is ‘difficult’ to work with
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘hijacking’ the legacy of Princess Diana video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘hijacking’ the legacy of Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson ‘delighted’ to be ‘VIP attendee’ at King Charles Coronation concert video

Sarah Ferguson ‘delighted’ to be ‘VIP attendee’ at King Charles Coronation concert

Prince Harry set to face ‘nightmare’ at Coronation without Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry set to face ‘nightmare’ at Coronation without Meghan Markle
Camilla’s Coronation tiara will honour late Queen Elizabeth II video

Camilla’s Coronation tiara will honour late Queen Elizabeth II