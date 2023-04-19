Duchess Sophie continues royal duties as she spends time with autistic students

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, continued her royal duties Wednesday as she visited the Surrey Cullum Centre for autistic students.



Sophie is Patron of the National Autistic Society which runs the centre.

The innovative Centre supports autistic pupils to attend a mainstream school close to home, while receiving the tailored support they need.

During the visit, she spent time chatting to staff and students, and visited their classes including art, cooking and speech and language games.

The Duchess has been the charity’s Royal Patron since 2003.

The National Autistic Society’s six Cullum Centres support autistic students to get the support they need to thrive in mainstream school settings.

With support from the Cullum Family Trust, the centres provide specialist support that ensures pupils can maximise their potential and are prepared for their futures.