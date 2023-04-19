 
Royals
Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Queen left Charles with ‘mother of all monarchical headaches’ Prince Harry

Experts have accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of running to tell “anyone with a recording device what a rubbish lot the royal family is.”

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these revelations.

According to a report by News.au, she believes, “Andrew was allowed to dodge legal servers by staying at her Scottish estate, then for months wage an only-going-to-end-in-disaster legal fightback against Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse allegations. When he finally agreed to settle in February 2022, Her late Majesty reportedly ponied up millions and millions to settle the case.”

“And yet still she saw fit to let him try to repeatedly weasel his way back into public life even after that, notably at the service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip’s life at Westminster Abbey.”

“There’s Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex who have been left largely unchecked by the palace as they have spent the last two years telling anyone with a recording device what a rubbish lot the royal family is.”

“In both the Andrew and Harry cases, the late Queen sought short term solutions and quick fixes to try and make these messy, complex situations go away and to get them out of the headlines as fast as possible.”

“However, they have not gone away; oh no. Instead, Charles has been left with the mother of all monarchical headaches.”

