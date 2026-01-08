King Charles set to make Princess Kate's 44th birthday extra special

King Charls prepares to surprise Princess Kate on her 44th birthday

Princess Kate's birtday celebrations seem to be very special this year as her father-in-law King Charles is all set to make the future queen's big day extra special with a stunning gift.

Kate Middleton is all excited to celebrate her 44th birthday on January 9 with her husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince louis.

However, the monarch is said to be planning to sruprise Kate with his awe-inspiring gesture, with a former royal butler suggesting she could receive "a hand-me-down" present from the monarch.

Grant Harrold explained what usually happens at royal birthday parties and which gifts might be handed out. He even revealed that all royal birthdays are celebrated in some shape and form.

"When I worked for the King, he would certainly have a private dinner. It wouldn't be a big family gathering; it'd just be a private dinner," he added.

However he appears little careful while sahring his thoughts about the King's potential gesture to Kate, saying: "I can almost guarantee that the King will still host a birthday party for his daughter-in-law."

He went on guessing that it will be on the actual day of the birthday, unless William's got something private arranged.

Harrold also tried to share details of the party, adding: "There'll be a celebration, and food-wise, she will be eating some of the things that she likes."

"You might get something a little bit silly because the royals like to give silly presents, he explained.