Queen Camilla confirms groundbreaking news: ‘more urgent than ever’

Queen Camilla, who was reportedly planning to take a more relaxed approach to her royal duties this year, opened kicked off the year with a major bombshell discovery as she remains focussed on her career-defining mission.

King Charles’s wife is an avid reader and has stressed on the importance of reading books, highlighting the issue with her charity she began in January 2021. As Camilla marks milestone anniversary for The Queen’s Reading Room, she released a statement highlighting the surprising plummet in the global reading rates.

“Five years ago, I founded a book club in lockdown, in the hope that others might derive as much enjoyment from good literature as I do,” she began. “Since those humble beginnings, that book club has grown into a global charity, supporting a community of book lovers, united by a shared belief in the power of reading.”

The statement continued, “I am so proud of what my charity has achieved, reaching millions of people, staging remarkable events and partnering with incredible organisations to bring books to people who need them most.”

The charity club has many well-renowned authors associated with it and they share recommendation for the public to encourage reading habits. It also conducts research with its latest findings, they reaffirmed their commitment to the cause.

“Its groundbreaking research has confirmed what many of us always felt: reading truly changes how we perceive, how we think and how we connect. At a time when global reading rates are at their very lowest, my charity’s mission feels more urgent than ever. Books do make life better, and this is only the beginning.”

The statement also comes as King Charles made an early return to Buckingham Palace from his Sandringham vacation, a major break from tradition. It is understood that Camilla also accompanied him as she plans her work year.