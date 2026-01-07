Prince Harry embarks on secret mission in feud with William

Prince Harry's feud with his brother William is far from over as they are reluctant to mend fances.

The Duke is said to be planning big amid rift with the future monarch, enlisting a slew of celebrities for his charities.

Future monarch William's success with celebrity philanthropy reportedly fueled the Duke's push to recruit A-listers for the Invictus Games.

In 2027, Birmingham will be hosting the Sussexes in glitzy ceremonies.

King Charles' youngest son is reportedly reaching out to everyone he has a connection to make his event memorable.

American superstar Jennifer Lopez emerged as Harry's top charity target after their 2020 Miami dinner with Alex Rodriguez.

Meghan Markle may not even be aware that her husband is allegedly trying to lure J.Lo to get involved in one of his charities.

Harry has planned to reach out to the globally known actress-singer after seeing William using his star power to promote his charities.

"Harry is very competitive, seeing his brother reel in all these big names for his charity has lit a fire under him... If he can land her to make an appearance at an Invictus event, it would be phenomenal for the charity and a thrill for him too!" the source previously told Closer.

If Harry succeeds to get her to make an appearance at the Invictus Games, it would be phenomenal for the organisation and a thrill for him, too.