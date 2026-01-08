Buckingham Palace issues update after Queen Camilla’s emotional message

King Charles, who had rushed back to London after cutting off his Sandringham break short for an important meeting at Clarence House, supported an important mission of his wife Queen Camilla.

The Queen Consort was expecting to take a relaxed approach to her royal duties this year but she seemed to have a strong start to 2026 as she shared a milestone moment.

Camilla, who founded a charity for an issue close to heart back in 2021, marked five years of The Queen’s Reading Room. She released an emotional statement as she prepared to begin her next chapter.

In support, the monarch shared Camilla’s message to show his support for the accomplishment of a mission that his wife holds close to her heart.

Frustrated by the lockdown during the Covid pandemic, Camilla started an online book club with the belief that “reading has the power to make life better”.

“What began as a quiet exchange of literary recommendations has grown into a thriving global community spanning 180 countries, united in the belief that stories illuminate our shared humanity,” the message read.

She shared that in for 2026, they plan to “continue our commitment to world-class literary programming, to serving grassroots communities and getting books into the hands of those who need them most, honouring the truth that reading is for everybody”.

As a parting remark, Camilla also recommended small tips to sustain the habit for reading.

“Make room for reading. Carve out five minutes a day. Share the stories that changed you, that brought joy and comfort, that opened your eyes to new perspectives and possibilities,” she shared.

“Here’s to the next chapter, because as we all know, books really do make life better.”