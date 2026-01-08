Prince Harry sets sight on another precious privilege after nod from UK

Prince Harry set sights on another precious privilege after nod from UK

Prince Harry, who is ready to head to the UK for an important hearing of one his pending lawsuits in London High Court, seems to be taking a tough resolve towards the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex has been making progress, albeit slowly, towards a proper reconciliation with his royal family, starting with King Charles. Harry appears to be struck by the realisation that he could lose his father following the king’s cancer diagnosis, shifting his perspective.

Even though it is a difficult path ahead for Harry, given the damage that has been caused in the years-long rift, former BBC royal correspondent believes that the once beloved royal member is determined to gain back something he lost: his family’s trust.

Prince Harry had earned the public favour in UK when he was seen attending engagements for his charity during his visit in September. The press and the public were all praises for the Duke and his generous donation to charity. Now, he “would very much like a reconciliation with his father and his brother”.

There had clearly been many hot-headed moments and, with the benefit of hindsight, they may well feel they could have done things differently,” Jennie Bond opined to The Mirror. “I’m sure Harry would never have wanted to hurt his grandmother, but he put her in the most invidious position, and she took a firm stand.”

The expert believes that Harry understands that life is precious and short, and he “doesn’t want to fight any longer”.

“He seems ready now to forgive and forget, but life just isn’t that easy. It’s all very well for him to feel he has aired all his grievances, so now he feels better and it’s time to move on. That’s not how it always work,” Bond said.

“Everything was obviously made so much worse by all the revelations, accusations and betrayals of confidence in Harry’s book. He has squandered his family’s trust in him, and that is a notoriously hard thing to regain.”