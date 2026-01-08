Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor drags Beatrice, Eugenie in new scheme: ‘no choice’

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seemed to have landed themselves in a tricky situation after King Charles made a landmark decision to completely oust ex-prince Andrew from the royal fold.

Despite the ugly and humiliating scandals of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, the royals made sure that they were York sisters are not forced to suffer the consequences of their parents’ actions. Hence, they were seen all smiles walking alongside the royals during the Sandringham Christmas walkabout.

Even though it seems that Beatrice, Eugenie made the right decision by joining the royals, royal experts believe that the drama is much more complicated behind the scenes with Andrew and his two daughters.

He added, “However, they changed their minds and they went to Sandringham. They were standing on the steps outside of the church, smiling, happy with the King.”

“I was fascinated by Beatrice and Eugenie going to Sandringham because we were led to believe that both of them were going to stay away from Royal Lodge,” royal editor Matt Wilkinson pointed out. “They were going to stay away from Sandringham to avoid being seen like they’re taking sides.”

Royal expert Charles Rae said that it was the “right decision” made by Beatrice and Eugenie to side with the King but royal author Ingrid Seward suggested that the sisters didn’t have a choice in the matter.

Ingrid claimed that even if the daughters wanted to stay with Andrew for support, he himself would not want them to miss out on the royal family gathering. She pointed out Fergie has dubbed her daughters as the “passport to the royals” and Andrew wants to “keep a foot in” now that they have been firmly kicked out.

“They are Andrew’s only passport into the royal family now. And I’m absolutely sure that he persuaded them,” she explained suggesting that Andrew is forcing them to work like spies.

“A, he wants to know what’s going on. B, he’d want to know what people were saying about him.”

Charles agreed with the notion. The experts also noted how Beatrice and Edoardo attended the service last year and immediately drove to Royal Lodge from Norfolk for lunch.

The discussion comes as Andrew is set to leave his 30-room mansion Royal Lodge before Easter despite the fact his new accommodation at Sandringham, Marsh Farm, is still under repairs.