Meghan Markle drops hint about next move after As Ever website drama

Meghan Markle remains unfazed amid the news about the blunder for her As Ever website and stays focussed on the next task at hand.

The Duchess of Sussex found herself in new drama as her lifestyle business inventory was exposed due to a glitch on the website, leading to speculation regarding the popularity of the brand. A user on reddit had discovered that there were still hundred-thousands of items in stock, which makes up to millions of dollars.

However, Meghan seemingly confirmed her big plans about expansion as she hinted a message for her British fans. On Wednesday, Prince Harry’s wife shared an update on the As Ever Instagram page with the caption: “This is your sign to put the kettle on.”

While the message seems simple enough, fans noted that Meghan had intentionally used a common British phrase suggesting that she is eyeing Brits as her target market.

‘Put the kettle on’ suggests to a tea time, literally meaning to boil water in kettle for tea. And the Brits are known for their tea. Meghan’s brand offers a variety of it and it is possible that she would be releasing her products across the pond.

The update comes as a source revealed that inventory for As Ever had been “beefed up” to meet the new demands as “part of the international expansion plan” and ship outside of US including Britain.

It was discovered that there was “roughly $23 million worth of product” that Meghan hasn’t yet sold and it is just sitting in inventory. 80,386 tubs of flower sprinkles, 137,455 signature fruit spread gift boxes, and 62,523 signature candles in stock at the website.

But the insider insisted that business “isn’t just successful, it’s flying off the shelf”.