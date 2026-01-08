Britons react to Prince Harry’s royal return amid security ‘win’

Prince Harry, despite the uncertainty surrounding his ties with the members of the royal family after amid years-long feud, has once again stirred speculation about his possible return to the royal fold.

Since Harry and Meghan left for the US in 2020, there has been a major shift in the public opinion in the UK, with the polls rating dropping. It got worse after they badmouthed the royals in public. Although, the tides may be shifting now.

The Duke of Sussex may not be a senior member of the royal family but he continues to support the charities he did as a royal. He has made several visits in the past and the latest trip had been the most popular of all. The British press and the public were all praise for Harry.

Royal experts have often expressed their dislike for the Sussexes but the true feelings of Britons were laid bare during a random street interview.

Young people asked about Harry and Meghan’s return appeared to have positive reaction.

“Yeah, why not?” one person said. “They’re fun. Young people love them.”

“I think people are way too much in this business. I think we’ll let the man be a father, let them live. Love to have them back though.” When the reporter asked “back with privacy?”, they said yes.

One Harry fan shared that she doesn’t want the Sussexes to come back as they would have a lot of pressure her in the UK.

It discovered earlier this month that King Charles’s son had finally won back his police protection. While the official verdict is yet to be announced, sources from the Sussex camp have insisted that Harry’s police protection has been reinstated and it’s now “just a formality” at this point.

The King’s younger son has been fighting for his security ever since it was stripped off after stepping down as a working member of the royal family. The taxpayer funded protection is provided to senior members automatically but for Harry, it was made on a case-by-case basis by the UK Home Office.

Harry had argued publicly that he scored the highest, just below his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, for security risk but just after one night he was removed from it. Last year, he had almost given up the fight after the “devastating” verdict in May 2025.

However, following the stalker incident in September during his UK visit (and possibly the repairing ties and meeting with his father), a surprising turn is noted with the anticipated decision. It appears that the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec) had no choice but to approve the request after the fresh assessment.

It is hoped that the announcement will be made in coming weeks.