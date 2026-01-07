Prince William secures his future as king with major win

Prince William has finally received green light on his ambitious plans, seemingly scored a big win to secure his future reign as king.

William, heir to the British throne, got a delightful update amid his preparation for the future role.

The Prince has been allowed to build a brand-new estate in 2027 in Shepton Mallet, Somers.

This remarkable achievement marks a major milestone in his journey, paving the way for a bright future as the future King.

With each success, William strenghtens his position and sets a shining example for others to follow. The path to greatness just got a whole lot brighter after this development.

As the Duke of Cornwall, William heads up the Duchy of Cornwall, an expansive property and land portfolio which reportedly spans across 23 counties and includes housing developments, castles and commercial property.

As reported by Hello!, In 2027, 620 homes will be built in Shepton Mallet. The future monarch's plans have just been approved, after lengthy negotiations and much back and forth. In the past, high levels of phosphate in nearby waters have blocked home plans.

The Duchy is working with the developer C G Fry and Son Ltd, and the new estate will also include a primary school, a care home and commercial space.

It has been stated that 30 per cent of the homes will be 'affordable housing', which is part of the government's initiative to ensure the UK has financially accessible housing.

Usually, new-built estates have around 10 per cent affordable housing, so for this Somerset project to have up to 30 per cent, the Duchy's efforts will be applauded.

How the ownership of the Duchy works has been laid out in the rules.

"A charter ruled that each future Duke of Cornwall would be the eldest surviving son of the Monarch and the heir to the throne," which would make Prince George the Duke of Cornwall, and controller of the Duchy upon his father's accession to the throne one day.

As per reports, the state provides William with a private income close to £23 million per year, which is used to fund his charitable, private and official endeavours.

The income also covers the cost of staffing William and Kate's household, with the number of employees rising from 66 to 68 in the year to April.