Gigi Hadid seemingly takes a subtle dig at dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio had a short-lived fling after they both came our of long-term relationships

Gigi Hadid made a cryptic, but pointed, comment about dating after her short-lived romance with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The supermodel, 27, reposted an image of an older woman named June on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023. In the image, June can be seen holding up a whiteboard with her best dating advice: “Don’t.”

While the Next in Fashion co-host did not make any additional commentary on the post. However, the IG Story comes conspicuously after headlines emerged of a possible romance brewing between the Titanic star, 48, and Irina Shayk, 37.

The two were spotted getting cosy at the Neon Carnival during the first weekend of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

According to the source that told Us Weekly, the Oscar-winning actor and Shayk shared a few “cheek kisses” as they chatted at a pre-festival bash on Saturday, April 15, in Palm Springs, California. Stella Maxwell was also spotted nearby.

However, the dating rumours were dispelled soon after a source told the outlet, “Leo and Irina are not dating. They are just friends and have known each other for a long time through mutual friends. They were with a big group of people at Neon Carnival and there were not any romantic vibes between them.”

After his breakup with Camila Morrone after four years of dating, the Revenant actor was linked to Hadid couple of months later. While the romance between the two was short-lived, reconciliation rumours continued to swirl, a source revealed last month that Hadid and DiCaprio are still “into each other” but might not be on the same page about what they want.

The Guest in Residence owner was previously in a long-term relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she shares her two-year-old daughter, Khai. The model is reportedly focussed on her daughter as she is her ‘priority.’

