How Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s twins feel about their many siblings

Nick Cannon got candid about the relationship of his twins with Mariah Carey with the rest of his kids during a conversation on Tuesday’s episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, via Today.

The Masked Singer judge, 42, gushed that his 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe “enjoy” having so many brothers and sisters. “They have fun, and they’re the oldest,” the actor told the host.

“But who knows where that will go when 16 hits?” Cannon continued. “I’m just trying to pay close attention to it and be as honest (with them).”

He also shared that he’s already having “challenging conversations” with his 11-year-old twins, who will turn 12 on April 30th.

“This is my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them,” he explained. “Now we’re having real conversations and, you know, their life is far from normal because their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me.”

“They’re so intelligent, they’re so in tune, they’re so in line with their own values,” he continued, adding that because of that they “have challenging conversations sometimes.”

Cannon shared that his eldest children are also aware of the criticism he receives for having a lot of kids and that he isn’t perfect. “And the thing that they do know is, ‘Hey, dad f---- up. Dad makes mistakes. So, I am so open to any of your mistakes. You’re gonna live life better than I did,’” he added.

Cannon and Carey, 54, welcomed their twins in 2011, in Los Angeles, the same day as their third wedding anniversary. Although the couple finalised their divorce in 2016.

Aside from Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon shares 10 more children with five other partners.