'Super Mario Bros. Movie' retains top spot at box office against 'Beau Is Afraid', The Covenant'

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is expected to maintain its number one spot at the box office for its third weekend, beating out new releases Evil Dead Rise, Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, and Beau Is Afraid.

The animated film has already grossed $366.3 million domestically and is projected to bring in $45 to $50 million this weekend. Evil Dead Rise is expected to make $15 million to $20 million, while The Covenant is hoping to make $6 million.

Despite positive reviews, The Covenant may struggle as adult dramas have been hit-or-miss at the box office, according to Variety.

The 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is a computer-animated adventure film inspired by the popular Mario video game series by Nintendo, was released in cinemas on April 5, 2023.

The plot of the movie revolves around two brothers, Mario and Luigi, who get transported to a magical realm where they encounter well-known characters such as Princess Peach (portrayed by Taylor-Joy), Bowser (played by Black), Toad (portrayed by Key), and Donkey Kong (played by Seth Rogan).

Mario, with the help of Princess Peach and Toad, try to stop Bowser from taking over the world and save Luigi.