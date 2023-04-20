 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds reveals the adorable reason behind his colourful bracelets

Ryan Reynolds reveals the adorable reason behind his colourful bracelets
Ryan Reynolds reveals the adorable reason behind his colourful bracelets

Ryan Reynolds proved that he is a doting father with a sweet gesture to his children.

The Deadpool star, 46, was recently spotted during Friday’s 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, where stopped for a little conversation with ET Canada.

As he talked about his growing family and his working out for his upcoming third Deadpool movie, the host noticed Reynolds’ quirky accessories and asked if his kids made them.

Fiddling with the bracelets fondly for a moment, the actor responded that “two out of three” of the bracelets were made by his kids.

Reynolds shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with his wife Blake Lively. The couple welcomed their fourth baby in February but have not disclosed the baby’s name or gender.

This is not the first time the actor has been seen sporting the sentimental accessory.

Back in August 2022, Reynolds proudly wore beaded bracelets made by his daughters as he and guest host Rob McElhenney discussed Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football team they own together on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

He is also never seen without the bracelets in his public outings or when he is anxiously watching his football team during an intense match.

He has been spotted wearing the same bracelets for several other outings, including a Cannes Lions event, and the premiere of Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film and most recently when he was honoured with a Humanitarian Award at 2023 Canadian Screen Awards.

Ryan Reynolds reveals the adorable reason behind his colourful bracelets

Along with his Apple Watch, the actor is seen wearing a sparkly green and clear beads bracelet that spell out ‘DAD’, then one with pink smiley-face beads, and one with a rainbow assortment. The pops of colour are often notable against the muted tones he usually wears.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler takes a jibe at Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler takes a jibe at Kourtney Kardashian

Woody Harrelson shares reaction to Matthew McConaughey’s half-brothers’ statement

Woody Harrelson shares reaction to Matthew McConaughey’s half-brothers’ statement
Celebrities Halle Berry, Viola Davis rally for Ralph Yarl

Celebrities Halle Berry, Viola Davis rally for Ralph Yarl
Stanley Tucci discloses one ‘horrible’ character he’d never play again

Stanley Tucci discloses one ‘horrible’ character he’d never play again
Hailey Bieber hints at Selena Gomez feud as she details having 'hard time'

Hailey Bieber hints at Selena Gomez feud as she details having 'hard time'
Travis Barker's ex slams his 'strange' Marriage to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's ex slams his 'strange' Marriage to Kourtney Kardashian

Kylie Jenner mocked over claims about plastic surgery: 'She's working around the word!'

Kylie Jenner mocked over claims about plastic surgery: 'She's working around the word!'
Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Citadel’ London premiere

Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Citadel’ London premiere

WWE legend Steve Austin shares plans for WrestleMania 39 video

WWE legend Steve Austin shares plans for WrestleMania 39

Kylie Jenner hopes to reconcile with Travis Scott amid Timothée Chalamet romance?

Kylie Jenner hopes to reconcile with Travis Scott amid Timothée Chalamet romance?
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' retains top spot at box office against 'Beau Is Afraid', The Covenant'

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' retains top spot at box office against 'Beau Is Afraid', The Covenant'
Foo Fighters return with new single 'Rescued', album 'But Here We Are'

Foo Fighters return with new single 'Rescued', album 'But Here We Are'