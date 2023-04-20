 
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
Stanley Tucci discloses one ‘horrible’ character he’d never play again

Stanley Tucci has recently revealed the one role he’d never want to reprise during his decades-long acting career.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new Prime Video series Citadel, Tucci talked about the “horrible” character he would never play again.

In 2009, Tucci played serial killer and rapist George Harvey in the film adaptation of Alice Sebold’s novel The Lovely Bones.

“It’s a wonderful movie, but it was a tough experience. Simply because of the role,” explained the actor.

Tucci continued, “I asked director Peter Jackson why he cast me in that role and he replied he wanted me to try out of playing it.”

“Which is crazy because I needed a job,” he remarked.

Tucci further stated, “But I was like, ‘Why do you want me?’ And he said, ‘Because you’re funny.’ And I thought, ‘OK.’ But I understand what he was saying.”

Tucci pointed out, “I think what he meant was, not that I wouldn’t be serious about it, but that I wouldn’t be overly dramatic about it.”

“Which is what you have to do when you’re playing somebody who’s that awful,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tucci will next be seen as Bernard Orlick in the forthcoming science fiction show Citadel, led by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Meanwhile, the new series will premiere on April 28 on Prime Video.

