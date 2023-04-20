 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Rapper Honey Singh accused of kidnapping an event organizer in Mumbai

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Event organizer Vivek Raman files complaint against Honey Singh
Event organizer Vivek Raman files complaint against Honey Singh

India's famous rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been accused of kidnapping and assaulting an event organizer in Maharashtra, Mumbai.

According to HindustanTimes, a guy named Vivek Raman has filed a written complaint against the rapper and others at the Mumbai's BKC police station.

Mumbai Police stated: "Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him captive, and assaulting him."

As per the police, Raman claim that the Blue Eyes singer kidnapped him, captivated and assaulted him at a hotel located in the outskirts of Mumbai city.

The complaint filed by Raman on April 19 stated that the organizer arranged a show for Honey at the Bandra Kurla Complex on April 15. The show was cancelled due to some money transaction issues.

Therefore, the cancellation of the show was not really liked by the singer and his associated who in retalitaion kidnapped him and kept him as a hostage at a hotel and assaulted him.

The police says that Vivek Raman has registered the case against Honey Singh. He is demanding the arrest of the rapper and his associates. 

More From Showbiz:

Bhumi Pednekar offers condolence on Pamela Chopra's demise

Bhumi Pednekar offers condolence on Pamela Chopra's demise
Rakhi Sawant receives death threat for supporting Salman Khan

Rakhi Sawant receives death threat for supporting Salman Khan
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie the knot in October?

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie the knot in October?
Kajol, Ajay Devgn dedicate special posts to daughter Nysa on 20th birthday

Kajol, Ajay Devgn dedicate special posts to daughter Nysa on 20th birthday
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spotted shooting a song for 'Jawan': See pics

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spotted shooting a song for 'Jawan': See pics
Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passes away in Mumbai at the age of 74

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passes away in Mumbai at the age of 74
Kareena Kapoor pens heartwarming birthday wish for mother Babita Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor pens heartwarming birthday wish for mother Babita Kapoor
Vikrant Massey speaks out on pay disparity in Bollywood:

Vikrant Massey speaks out on pay disparity in Bollywood: "My body of work doesn't get me paid like Deepika"
Priyanka Chopra Shares Inspiration of her Mother Earning More than her Father, Defying Gender Pay Gap

Priyanka Chopra Shares Inspiration of her Mother Earning More than her Father, Defying Gender Pay Gap
Actor Rabab Hashim announces daughter's birth

Actor Rabab Hashim announces daughter's birth
Actress Shehnaaz Gill Speaks Out Against Age Discrimination in the Entertainment Industry

Actress Shehnaaz Gill Speaks Out Against Age Discrimination in the Entertainment Industry
'Pathaan x Tiger' theme song releases, fans call it 'mindblowing'

'Pathaan x Tiger' theme song releases, fans call it 'mindblowing'