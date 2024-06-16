Taylor Swift admits performing Liverpool 'Eras Tour' was 'such an honor'

Taylor Swift found her recent Liverpool show to be an emotional rollercoaster where she had to suppress her tears as she performed Champagne Problems in the colossal Anfield stadium.

“It is genuinely such an honor to play for a crowd like this… I love you so much, Liverpool. Thank you”, she told her fans according to a video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter.

The Blank Space singer’s overwhelming gesture was witnessed just after her ex-Joe Alwyn spoke up about them splitting up.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate”, Alwyn told Times.

The 33-year-old also shared how he believed their public relationship caused it to be “dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition” which was one of the major factors of their breakup.

Taylor Swift has now turned over a new leaf with her relationship having been spotted showing support and expressing affection for her current boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.