Nick Jonas starrer Broadway show to make its debut

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren starrer, Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years is all set to make its Broadway debut.

"I have always believed that when the time was right, The Last Five Years would make its way to Broadway. To have Nick and Adrienne taking on these roles is a composer’s dream come true," Jason said in a statement, according to PEOPLE.

This news came about 25 years after the 53-year-old wrote his first song for The Last Five Years which narrates how the relationship of a rising novelist Jamie (Jonas) and a struggling actress Cathy (Warren), came to an end.

The musical has a unique approach where the novelist’s story is told in chronological order from when they first got together, while the actress’s is told in reverse from the end of their marriage.

Historically, this musical first premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre in 2001, and since then has seen several adaptations which has led it to become a favorite in the industry; songs such as I Can Do Better Than That, Still Hurting, and The Next Ten Minutes have become staples for musical theatres ever since its success.