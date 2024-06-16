Gordon Ramsay celebrates Father's Day 'full of dad jokes'

Gordon Ramsay just marked Father’s Day with a hilarious video made in collaboration with National Geographic.

In the episode of Gordon Ramsay Uncharted, the star chef will be featured displaying all the qualities of a dad along with his daughter, Tilly Ramsay.

National Geographic captioned the post, “This #FathersDay we salute our favorite thrill seeker and chef @gordongram. But deep down we know he’s mostly just here for the dad jokes. Catch a new episode of #GordonRamsayUncharted.”

While Ramsay took to the comments section to respond, “Tough as nails and full of the dad jokes…Happy Father’s Day Gx.”

In the video, many of Gordon’s qualities were expressed as videos relevant to the characteristics played.

In multiple short videos, as he paced either towards the sea or away from a helicopter, the text across the clip read, “He trots like a dad,” while another instance showed him joking about his “so big” nose while the words read, “He jokes like a dad.”

This post comes a day after Gordon Ramsay opened up to his followers about a bad bicycling accident that “shook” him leaving him with a bruised body as he lifted his chef’s jacket to show his injuries.