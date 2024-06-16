Ariana DeBose stresses the importance of keeping her 'feet on the ground'

Ariana DeBose stresses on the importance of keeping her 'feet on the ground'

Ariana DeBose reveals how even in the midst of highs in her career, she has managed to keep her “feet on the ground.”

She is the first Afro-Latina and first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Academy Award (for her role in Steven Spielberg's 2021 adaptation of West Side Story.)

Having been on multiple talk shows and garnering numerous major awards, and being named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Times magazine.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, she shared “It's really something that has stuck with me ever since because it reminds me to be in the moment that I'm in and not take anything for granted.”

The Argylle star continued, “My feet are on the ground. I'm very focused on remaining grateful for the moment that I'm in, even if that moment is challenging."

She further opened up by saying, "Balancing that knowledge while remaining present and prioritizing my own mental health and my own peace is an ongoing journey."

Ariana DeBose will host the 2024 Tony Awards on June 16, marking her third time as the emcee of Broadway’s momentous night.