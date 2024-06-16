 
Geo News

Ariana DeBose stresses the importance of keeping her 'feet on the ground'

Ariana DeBose talked about humility during the highs of career

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Ariana DeBose stresses on the importance of keeping her 'feet on the ground'

Ariana DeBose reveals how even in the midst of highs in her career, she has managed to keep her “feet on the ground.”

She is the first Afro-Latina and first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Academy Award (for her role in Steven Spielberg's 2021 adaptation of West Side Story.)

Having been on multiple talk shows and garnering numerous major awards, and being named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Times magazine.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, she shared “It's really something that has stuck with me ever since because it reminds me to be in the moment that I'm in and not take anything for granted.”

The Argylle star continued, “My feet are on the ground. I'm very focused on remaining grateful for the moment that I'm in, even if that moment is challenging."

She further opened up by saying, "Balancing that knowledge while remaining present and prioritizing my own mental health and my own peace is an ongoing journey."

Ariana DeBose will host the 2024 Tony Awards on June 16, marking her third time as the emcee of Broadway’s momentous night.

Justin Timberlake celebrates his kids in sweet Father's Day message
Justin Timberlake celebrates his kids in sweet Father's Day message
Taylor Swift Eras Tour dancer surprises crowd with Liverpool twist
Taylor Swift Eras Tour dancer surprises crowd with Liverpool twist
Gordon Ramsay celebrates Father's Day 'full of dad jokes'
Gordon Ramsay celebrates Father's Day 'full of dad jokes'
Ellen DeGeneres gears up to release comedy special, 'Ellen's Last Stand… Up'
Ellen DeGeneres gears up to release comedy special, 'Ellen's Last Stand… Up'
Taylor Swift admits performing Liverpool 'Eras Tour' was 'such an honor'
Taylor Swift admits performing Liverpool 'Eras Tour' was 'such an honor'
Nick Jonas starrer Broadway show to make its debut
Nick Jonas starrer Broadway show to make its debut
Olivia Rodrigo, Madison Hu's friendship earns fan praise during Paris break
Olivia Rodrigo, Madison Hu's friendship earns fan praise during Paris break
'Inside Out 2' dominates the box office on opening day
'Inside Out 2' dominates the box office on opening day
Kim Kardashian gives fans a peek into North's 11th birthday bash
Kim Kardashian gives fans a peek into North's 11th birthday bash
Taylor Swift reflects on Liverpool 'dreamy memories' amid Joe Alwyn remarks
Taylor Swift reflects on Liverpool 'dreamy memories' amid Joe Alwyn remarks
Jennifer Garner reunites with Ben Affleck amidst J Lo marriage troubles?
Jennifer Garner reunites with Ben Affleck amidst J Lo marriage troubles?
David Beckham all hearts for kids and dad on Father's Day
David Beckham all hearts for kids and dad on Father's Day