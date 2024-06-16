Ellen DeGeneres gears up to release comedy special, 'Ellen’s Last Stand… Up'

Ellen DeGeneres is coming back with her last comedy tour and Netflix special titled Ellen’s Last Stand… Up.

The comedian is ready to take a deep dive into sensitive topics from the “toxic workplace” allegations to being “the most hated person in America,” according to Page Six.

At a show at the Largo theatre in LA, Ellen shared, “I’ve been kicked out of show business. For those of you keeping score, this is the second time I’ve been kicked out of show business. “

She continued, “Eventually they’re going to kick me out for a third time because I’m mean, old and gay.”

DeGeneres’s former employees accused her of racism and instilling fear and of demanding that no one make eye contact with her.

To this, she replied, “Please talk to me. Look me in the eye.” The 66-year-old also shared how much she “hated the way the show ended”, and how the entire ordeal affected her mentally.

“It’s been such a toll on my ego and my self-esteem. People either love you and idolize you or they hate you, and those people somehow are louder,” she noted.

Ellen will film her Netflix special in Minneapolis in August, marking her first comedy special since 2018’s Relatable.