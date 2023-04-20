Jennifer Aniston advising Reese Witherspoon how to profit from Jim Toth divorce

Jennifer Aniston is proving to be a great friend to Reese Witherspoon by supporting her amid her divorce from Jim Toth and advising her over the financial aspect of it.

According to Radar Online, the Friends alum, who has been through two divorces – one of which was a very public affair – is helping the Legally Blonde star get through her second divorce.

Aniston’s first divorce was from her Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt, who is rumoured to have left her for Angelina Jolie, and happened under a lot of media scrutiny but it left her “financially well.”

“Jen knows a thing or two about getting divorced. She went through one of the most humiliating Hollywood breakups of all time," the source said.

"But she came out of it financially very well. Now she is going to make sure Reese does too!” the insider shared with the outlet.

"What people don't realize is Jen is an amazing businesswoman. So, don't worry about Reese — she has Jen advising her."

Witherspoon and Toth publically announced their divorce 12 years after marriage via a joint statement in an Instagram post.

“We have some personal news to share…,” the statement began. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

The statement concluded with the pair asking for privacy in their difficult moment. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for or family’s privacy at this time.”