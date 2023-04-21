 
Royals
Friday Apr 21 2023
King Charles ‘did not invite’ Archie, Lilibet to Coronation: Insiders

King Charles reportedly did not extend an invite to his coronation to Prince Harry’s kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly sent an invite by King Charles himself, with Harry deciding to attend and Meghan deciding to stay back in the US, reportedly to mark Archie’s fourth birthday, which falls on the same day as the scheduled coronation day; May 6.

While many wondered why the monarch’s youngest grandkids were being kept away from the historic occasion, it has come to light that perhaps Harry and Meghan’s young ones were not invited at all.

According to an insider quoted by OK! Magazine, “A major sticking point was how the Sussex children were to be included on the day.”

As per the same source, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were ultimately deemed ‘very young’ to attend a royal event of such stature and importance as the coronation.

The insider also shared: “Archie and Lilibet’s inclusion in the ceremony has never been a bone of contention because small children don’t attend royal events of this scale due to restlessness and tantrums.”

It has also been reported that King Charles has scrapped his plans to honour Archie at a post-Coronation lunch, given that neither of his parents will be present.

