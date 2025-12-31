Kate Middleton eyes on key person to join her team in 2026: Details

Princess Kate eyes on key person to join her team in 2026: Details

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is recognised worldwide for her elegant and stylish fashion choices.

From repeating outfits with style to supporting British brands, the future Queen is known for setting the 'Kate effect', as the same is followed by her well-wishers, benefitting the local designers and small businesses.

Speaking of her journey as a fashion icon in the royal family, Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine, "Kate is a style icon, although I don’t think she’s ever seen herself that way."

"We’ve all heard of the 'Kate effect,' and of course, everything she wears and showcases is much imitated. Over the years, she’s learned to love fashion and realise it’s not something frivolous. As a royal, it’s hugely important, and she’s really stepped up to the fashion plate," the royal commentator noted.

Katie believes that with passing time, the doting mother of George, Charlotte and Louis is getting more "comfortable" in her own skin.

In recent times, it has been observed that Catherine showed keen interest in the British fashion industry, especially textiles, which were visible in her engagements made in 2025.

Katie also shed light on the former stylist of the Princess of Wales, Natasha Archer, who has been an important part of her team for a long time.

Natasha has been "responsible for some of Kate’s most iconic looks, and it’ll be interesting to see who Kate chooses to help her moving forward," the royal expert wondered.